Mumbai: Metro 3 car shed construction underway in Aarey forest, MMRC confirms |

The State Government has revoked the stay on depot works and the work at the designated site of train receiving facility near Satiput Nagar ramp is on.

"We will update on the status in due course of time," The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) added.

The previous BJP-led dispensation had decided to construct the car shed for the Mumbai Metro line 3 at Aarey Colony in the western suburbs, despite opposition from environmentalists and activists to the vast tree-cutting for the project. Later, the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government had earlier decided to shift the Metro car shed from Aarey Colony to suburban Kanjurmarg, delaying the ambitious underground metro line project. The Centre and the state government were locked in a tussle over the ownership of the land earmarked by the state for constructing the car depot in the Kanjurmarg area.

However, the present Eknath Shinde government has decided to shift back the project to Aarey Colony and started the work.

Read Also Mumbai: NCP leader takes over academic expenses of 25 schoolgirls