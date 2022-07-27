e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Metro 3 car shed construction underway in Aarey forest, MMRC confirms

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Metro 3 car shed construction underway in Aarey forest, MMRC confirms |

The State Government has revoked the stay on depot works and the work at the designated site of train receiving facility near Satiput Nagar ramp is on.

"We will update on the status in due course of time," The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) added.

The previous BJP-led dispensation had decided to construct the car shed for the Mumbai Metro line 3 at Aarey Colony in the western suburbs, despite opposition from environmentalists and activists to the vast tree-cutting for the project. Later, the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government had earlier decided to shift the Metro car shed from Aarey Colony to suburban Kanjurmarg, delaying the ambitious underground metro line project. The Centre and the state government were locked in a tussle over the ownership of the land earmarked by the state for constructing the car depot in the Kanjurmarg area.

However, the present Eknath Shinde government has decided to shift back the project to Aarey Colony and started the work.

Read Also
Mumbai: NCP leader takes over academic expenses of 25 schoolgirls
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Metro 3 car shed construction underway in Aarey forest, MMRC confirms

RECENT STORIES

'No impact on our operations': SpiceJet after DGCA orders to operate only 50% of its flights for 8...

'No impact on our operations': SpiceJet after DGCA orders to operate only 50% of its flights for 8...

Mumbai updates: Metro 3 car shed construction underway in Aarey forest

Mumbai updates: Metro 3 car shed construction underway in Aarey forest

'It's a chemical tragedy': Botad SP after 30 die drinking spurious liquor in 10 districts of Gujarat...

'It's a chemical tragedy': Botad SP after 30 die drinking spurious liquor in 10 districts of Gujarat...

Maharashtra: Govt to withdraw all cases up to March 2022 in political, social agitations in...

Maharashtra: Govt to withdraw all cases up to March 2022 in political, social agitations in...

Eknath Shinde to leave for Delhi shortly to meet Amit Shah on cabinet expansion

Eknath Shinde to leave for Delhi shortly to meet Amit Shah on cabinet expansion