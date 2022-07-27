e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: NCP leader takes over academic expenses of 25 schoolgirls

NCP leader, Captain Ashish Damle also gifted necessary material to Sangopita a residential school for special children – to mark the occasion.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 09:16 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: NCP leader takes over academic expenses of 25 schoolgirls | Facebook

NCP leader, captain Ashish Damle continued the tradition of greeting party leaders on their birthday by conducting social welfare activities. This year, he wished state opposition leader Ajit Pawar in a unique way by taking over the academic expenses of 25 schoolgirls in Badlapur.

Damle also gifted necessary material to Sangopita a residential school for special children – to mark the occasion, along with an anti-tobacco awareness program, organised in collaboration with Yashwantrao Chavan Centre and the Salam Mumbai foundation for students of Sunrise International School.

Pawar had decided to ban tobacco products when he was deputy chief minister, and so this program too, was organised on his birthday.

HomeMumbaiMumbai: NCP leader takes over academic expenses of 25 schoolgirls

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: BJP begins preparing for 2024 polls with 3-day meet in Chitrakoot

Uttar Pradesh: BJP begins preparing for 2024 polls with 3-day meet in Chitrakoot

Mumbai updates: Rail fractures at Govandi station on down harbour line; services resume after brief...

Mumbai updates: Rail fractures at Govandi station on down harbour line; services resume after brief...

Mumbai: NGO prepares scorecard of 31 MLAs from city; check the results here

Mumbai: NGO prepares scorecard of 31 MLAs from city; check the results here

Philippines struck by powerful magnitude 7 earthquake

Philippines struck by powerful magnitude 7 earthquake

Pig butchering hits Indian cyber world; two men lose money to scam

Pig butchering hits Indian cyber world; two men lose money to scam