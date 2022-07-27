Mumbai: NCP leader takes over academic expenses of 25 schoolgirls | Facebook

NCP leader, captain Ashish Damle continued the tradition of greeting party leaders on their birthday by conducting social welfare activities. This year, he wished state opposition leader Ajit Pawar in a unique way by taking over the academic expenses of 25 schoolgirls in Badlapur.

Damle also gifted necessary material to Sangopita a residential school for special children – to mark the occasion, along with an anti-tobacco awareness program, organised in collaboration with Yashwantrao Chavan Centre and the Salam Mumbai foundation for students of Sunrise International School.

Pawar had decided to ban tobacco products when he was deputy chief minister, and so this program too, was organised on his birthday.