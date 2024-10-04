 Mumbai Metro 3: 96 Daily Trips, Fares Starting At ₹10, Aarey To BKC Aqua Line To Run From Oct 5; Check Timings, More Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro 3: 96 Daily Trips, Fares Starting At ₹10, Aarey To BKC Aqua Line To Run From Oct 5; Check Timings, More Details Here

Mumbai Metro 3: 96 Daily Trips, Fares Starting At ₹10, Aarey To BKC Aqua Line To Run From Oct 5; Check Timings, More Details Here

The Mumbai Metro 3's Phase 1, Aarey-JVLR-BKC corridor will be inaugurated by PM Modi on Saturday. The Aqua line corridor spanning 12.44 km long consists of 10 stations and will have 96 services daily. Let's have a look at the features, operational timings, fares and other details here.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro 3 | MMRCL

Mumbai: The most-awaited Mumbai's first and Maharashtra's second underground Metro- the Mumbai Metro 3, popularly called as Aqua Line's Phase 1 will be inaugurated tomorrow (Saturday, October 5) by PM Narendra Modi, with the PM scheduled to take the first ride. The Colaba to Seepz Metro 3's Phase 1- Aarey-JVLR-BKC will be operational after tomorrow's inauguration. Ahead of Mumbai Metro 3's operations, let's have a look at the timings, stations, fares, daily trips and other details here.

Phase 1 Operations & Stations

The Mumbai Metro 3 is a 33.5 km long underground Metro - the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz line. From Saturday, the phase 1- connecting Aarey- JVLR-Bandra Kurla Complex will be inaugurated. The corridor spanning 12.44 km long consists of 10 stations. Initially, nine trains comprising of eight cars will be pressed into service on this route to run a total of 96 daily trips. One Metro train can ferry 2,500 passengers while the headway between two Metro trains is expected to be 6.40 minutes.

The 10 stations at the Aarey to BKC Phase of Metro 3 includes- Aarey, MIDC, SEEPZ, Marol Naka, CSMIA T1 (Terminal 1), Sahar Road, CSMIA T2 (Terminal 2), Vidyanagari, Dharavi, and BKC. Out of 10, nine are underground stations. The Aarey station is the only grade-level (ground) station in this stretch, located near the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR).

FPJ Shorts
Asha Negi Reveals Shocking Casting Couch Experience In Her Early 20s: 'A Coordinator Was Trying To Brainwash Me...'
Asha Negi Reveals Shocking Casting Couch Experience In Her Early 20s: 'A Coordinator Was Trying To Brainwash Me...'
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 Scorecard Now OUT; Know How To Check
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 Scorecard Now OUT; Know How To Check
HDFC Bank Shares Slips On NSE Despite Morgan Stanley & Citi Group Acquiring Stake Worth ₹755 Crore & Other Block Deals
HDFC Bank Shares Slips On NSE Despite Morgan Stanley & Citi Group Acquiring Stake Worth ₹755 Crore & Other Block Deals
Attention Researchers: ICSSR Opens Applications For Major & Minor Research Projects In Humanities For 2024-25!
Attention Researchers: ICSSR Opens Applications For Major & Minor Research Projects In Humanities For 2024-25!
Mumbai Metro 3 route map. Green highlights Phase 1 to be inaugurated on October 5

Mumbai Metro 3 route map. Green highlights Phase 1 to be inaugurated on October 5 | FPJ

Read Also
Metro 3 Inauguration To Attending 1st Trials At NMIA, PM Modi Likely To Give Infra Boost To MMR,...
article-image

Operational Timings & Fares

The operational hours during weekdays will be from 6.30am to 10.30pm. While, on weekends, the first train will depart at 8.30am. The closing hour would remain unchanged. The fares will range from Rs 10 to Rs 50 and the commuters will be able to purchase tickets through an app as well as from physical counters. By next month, commuters will be able to buy the National Common Mobility Card, which can be used on all existing Mumbai Metro lines.

Read Also
MMRCL 12 Crore Tree Project Stands Still As Metro 3 Prepares To Start Operations
article-image

When Metro 3 Entire Corridor Will Be Operational

Initially planned to be operational in 2021, the 33.5 km long Colaba to Seepz via Bandra is the first Metro connecting South Mumbai to traffic congested areas and business hubs of western suburbs. After several challenges by environmentalists and legal hurdles, the phase 1 is finally been inaugurated.

The underground Metro 3 is an ambitious project of the government for interconnectivity of Mumbai with total cost of Rs 37,275.82 crore. The entire Metro 3 corridor is scheduled to be ready by June 2025. But the route’s operation may be extended till Acharya Atre Chowk at Worli by February 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro 3: 96 Daily Trips, Fares Starting At ₹10, Aarey To BKC Aqua Line To Run From Oct 5;...

Mumbai Metro 3: 96 Daily Trips, Fares Starting At ₹10, Aarey To BKC Aqua Line To Run From Oct 5;...

Mira-Bhayandar: Gambling Den At Posh Bungalow In Bhayandar Busted; Woman Among 2 Held

Mira-Bhayandar: Gambling Den At Posh Bungalow In Bhayandar Busted; Woman Among 2 Held

Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Garbage On Seashore In Mumbai

Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Garbage On Seashore In Mumbai

PM Modi In Thane: Navi Mumbai Police Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Ensure Smooth Traffic On...

PM Modi In Thane: Navi Mumbai Police Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Ensure Smooth Traffic On...

Mumbai: Tribal MLAs, Maha Dy Speaker Narhari Zirwal Jump Onto Safety Net Inside Mantralaya Building...

Mumbai: Tribal MLAs, Maha Dy Speaker Narhari Zirwal Jump Onto Safety Net Inside Mantralaya Building...