Mumbai Metro 3: 96 Daily Trips, Fares Starting At ₹10, Aarey To BKC Aqua Line To Run From Oct 5; Check Timings, More Details Here

Mumbai: The most-awaited Mumbai's first and Maharashtra's second underground Metro- the Mumbai Metro 3, popularly called as Aqua Line's Phase 1 will be inaugurated tomorrow (Saturday, October 5) by PM Narendra Modi, with the PM scheduled to take the first ride. The Colaba to Seepz Metro 3's Phase 1- Aarey-JVLR-BKC will be operational after tomorrow's inauguration. Ahead of Mumbai Metro 3's operations, let's have a look at the timings, stations, fares, daily trips and other details here.

Phase 1 Operations & Stations

The Mumbai Metro 3 is a 33.5 km long underground Metro - the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz line. From Saturday, the phase 1- connecting Aarey- JVLR-Bandra Kurla Complex will be inaugurated. The corridor spanning 12.44 km long consists of 10 stations. Initially, nine trains comprising of eight cars will be pressed into service on this route to run a total of 96 daily trips. One Metro train can ferry 2,500 passengers while the headway between two Metro trains is expected to be 6.40 minutes.

The 10 stations at the Aarey to BKC Phase of Metro 3 includes- Aarey, MIDC, SEEPZ, Marol Naka, CSMIA T1 (Terminal 1), Sahar Road, CSMIA T2 (Terminal 2), Vidyanagari, Dharavi, and BKC. Out of 10, nine are underground stations. The Aarey station is the only grade-level (ground) station in this stretch, located near the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR).

Mumbai Metro 3 route map. Green highlights Phase 1 to be inaugurated on October 5 | FPJ

Operational Timings & Fares

The operational hours during weekdays will be from 6.30am to 10.30pm. While, on weekends, the first train will depart at 8.30am. The closing hour would remain unchanged. The fares will range from Rs 10 to Rs 50 and the commuters will be able to purchase tickets through an app as well as from physical counters. By next month, commuters will be able to buy the National Common Mobility Card, which can be used on all existing Mumbai Metro lines.

When Metro 3 Entire Corridor Will Be Operational

Initially planned to be operational in 2021, the 33.5 km long Colaba to Seepz via Bandra is the first Metro connecting South Mumbai to traffic congested areas and business hubs of western suburbs. After several challenges by environmentalists and legal hurdles, the phase 1 is finally been inaugurated.

The underground Metro 3 is an ambitious project of the government for interconnectivity of Mumbai with total cost of Rs 37,275.82 crore. The entire Metro 3 corridor is scheduled to be ready by June 2025. But the route’s operation may be extended till Acharya Atre Chowk at Worli by February 2025.