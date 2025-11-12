Mumbai Metro 2A Train Roofs Face Corrosion Issue; MMMOCL Begins Anti-Rust Repairs

Representative Image | FPJ

Mumbai: A maintenance alert has been raised for the Mumbai Metro Line 2A after notable corrosion was found on the roofs of its trains. The operator, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority-controlled arm MMRC Operations & Maintenance Company Ltd., has confirmed that anti-rust repair work has begun to address the issue.

According to the official update, some of the trains in service on the Dahisar to Andheri West route had developed rust on their roofs within only three and a half years of deployment.

The MMRC Operations & Maintenance Company acknowledged the problem, attributing it largely to the humid coastal climate of Mumbai. The repair initiative has thus been launched to safeguard both the equipment and the passengers’ confidence.

The affected fleet belongs to the Metro 2A line and also the nearby Metro 7 corridor, both of which are maintained by the same company. At present, 24 trains are operational across these two lines. The rust issue was brought to light by an information-rights activist who posted photographs on social media, prompting a response from the authorities.

In its public response the operator said that actual corrosion was minor and largely superficial at this stage. The anti-rust treatment is being applied now and a more detailed study will follow to develop long-term preventive measures. A contractor will be engaged for the full-scale repairs once the investigation is complete.

Passengers and commuters are being asked to remain calm. There is no indication of service suspension at this point. The operator has assured that safety standards continue to be maintained and that the repair work will be carried out during non-peak hours to minimise disruption.

The incident serves as a reminder of the maintenance demands in Mumbai’s challenging climate and the need for ongoing vigilance even for relatively new infrastructure.

