Mumbai Metro 11 Update: Maharashtra Govt To Appoint Consultant To Expedite Pre-Tender Work & Avoid Delays - Report

Mumbai: With the start of the final phase of the underground Mumbai Metro Line 3, the connectivity between North Mumbai and South Mumbai became seamless. With this, the Maharashtra government has reportedly decided to appoint Consultant for Mumbai Metro Line 11 project in order to expedite the pre-tender work and also avoid delays after funding is finalised, as per reports from CNN-News18.

The Metro Line 11 will be a 17.4-km fully underground corridor connecting from Anik Depot to Gateway of India. The project is estimated to cost Rs 23,487 crore.

Coming back to the report, the documents accessed also mentioned that the final approvals from the central government, along with related loan agreements, are expected to be completed by March 2026.

According to an MMRCL official, the corporation has sought financial assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

All You Need To Know About Mumbai Metro Line 11

- The Mumbai Metro 4 line will originate at Anik Depot near Wadala, run through the Mumbai Port Trust area, and tunnel beneath heritage-rich localities before emerging near the city’s southern tip.

- The multi-crore project will feature 14 stations of 13 will be underground while one will be at-grade.

- Some of the stations that will connect are Wadala, Byculla, Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar, Crawford Market, Horniman Circle, CSMT, Colaba before terminating at Gateway of India.

- One of the highlights of the project is the integrated depot at Anik, which will combine a Metro car depot at the lower level and a BEST bus depot above, with provisions for future property development on top.

- Once the line is operational, the Metro Line 11 will also connect eastern suburban commuters to Green Line 4 at Aniknagar bus depot.

