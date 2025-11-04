 Mumbai Metro 11 Update: Maharashtra Govt To Appoint Consultant To Expedite Pre-Tender Work & Avoid Delays - Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro 11 Update: Maharashtra Govt To Appoint Consultant To Expedite Pre-Tender Work & Avoid Delays - Report

Mumbai Metro 11 Update: Maharashtra Govt To Appoint Consultant To Expedite Pre-Tender Work & Avoid Delays - Report

The Metro Line 11 will be a 17.4-km fully underground corridor connecting from Anik Depot to Gateway of India. The project is estimated to cost Rs 23,487 crore.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
A representative picture of metro |

Mumbai: With the start of the final phase of the underground Mumbai Metro Line 3, the connectivity between North Mumbai and South Mumbai became seamless. With this, the Maharashtra government has reportedly decided to appoint Consultant for Mumbai Metro Line 11 project in order to expedite the pre-tender work and also avoid delays after funding is finalised, as per reports from CNN-News18.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro Line 4: MMRDA Successfully Installs 56-Metre Steel Span Over Bhandup–Sonapur...
article-image

The Metro Line 11 will be a 17.4-km fully underground corridor connecting from Anik Depot to Gateway of India. The project is estimated to cost Rs 23,487 crore.

Coming back to the report, the documents accessed also mentioned that the final approvals from the central government, along with related loan agreements, are expected to be completed by March 2026.

According to an MMRCL official, the corporation has sought financial assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

FPJ Shorts
New York Mayoral Elections 2025: Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight Race Amid Trump-Cuomo Clash
New York Mayoral Elections 2025: Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight Race Amid Trump-Cuomo Clash
'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For Arsenal In A Recent Interview; Video
'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For Arsenal In A Recent Interview; Video
BEST Workers’ Union Threatens Major Protest Over Unmet Demands, Seeks End To Wet Lease System And Gratuity Payments For Retirees
BEST Workers’ Union Threatens Major Protest Over Unmet Demands, Seeks End To Wet Lease System And Gratuity Payments For Retirees
Maharashtra Hospitals Witness Doctor Shortages As MARD Agitation Enters Second Day Demanding Justice For Phaltan Doctor
Maharashtra Hospitals Witness Doctor Shortages As MARD Agitation Enters Second Day Demanding Justice For Phaltan Doctor
Read Also
Indore News: Metro To Go Underground From Khajrana Square
article-image

All You Need To Know About Mumbai Metro Line 11

- The Mumbai Metro 4 line will originate at Anik Depot near Wadala, run through the Mumbai Port Trust area, and tunnel beneath heritage-rich localities before emerging near the city’s southern tip.

- The multi-crore project will feature 14 stations of 13 will be underground while one will be at-grade.

- Some of the stations that will connect are Wadala, Byculla, Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar, Crawford Market, Horniman Circle, CSMT, Colaba before terminating at Gateway of India.

- One of the highlights of the project is the integrated depot at Anik, which will combine a Metro car depot at the lower level and a BEST bus depot above, with provisions for future property development on top.

- Once the line is operational, the Metro Line 11 will also connect eastern suburban commuters to Green Line 4 at Aniknagar bus depot.

- To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BEST Workers’ Union Threatens Major Protest Over Unmet Demands, Seeks End To Wet Lease System And...

BEST Workers’ Union Threatens Major Protest Over Unmet Demands, Seeks End To Wet Lease System And...

Maharashtra Hospitals Witness Doctor Shortages As MARD Agitation Enters Second Day Demanding Justice...

Maharashtra Hospitals Witness Doctor Shortages As MARD Agitation Enters Second Day Demanding Justice...

Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan Honoured With Dr Asghar Ali Engineer Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award...

Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan Honoured With Dr Asghar Ali Engineer Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award...

Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: MCC Comes Into Effect, BMC Polls Date Announcement Expected In...

Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: MCC Comes Into Effect, BMC Polls Date Announcement Expected In...

Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹95.35 Crore For 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹95.35 Crore For 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur