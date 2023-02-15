Mumbai: Metal barriers on Vande Bharat route to prevent cattle run over

Representative image | Twitter

The Central Railway (CR) has started the process of erecting metal barriers along the Mumbai-Shirdi and Mumbai-Solapur routes to prevent cattle run over cases by the Vande Bharat Express, which will also prove helpful in the smooth operation of suburban trains of CR. The CR suburban section witnesses nearly 50 cases of cattle being run over every year and most of the incidents are reported beyond Kalyan.

A CR official said, “CR has decided to install metal fences along the route to stop animals from straying on to the tracks. The fencing work is part of that project, which will also help improve the punctuality of local trains.”

The official added, “On an average, 50 cases are being reported every year in the suburban section of CR beyond Kalyan causing nearly 200 trains to get delayed by up to 15 minutes.”

The official said, “We are aiming to complete the fencing by the end of this year. Priority will be given to the vulnerable locations on the Kalyan-Kasara and Kalyan-Karjat sections. A survey will be conducted by the Railway Protection Force soon.”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)