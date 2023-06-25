 Mumbai: Mephedrone Worth ₹30L Seized; 2 Held
Both aged 20 years, one hails from Uttar Pradesh and is trying to pass from class 12 for the past three years; the other is a tempo driver from Jalna district.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
Mumbai: Two youths were arrested for allegedly trying to sell mephedrone or MD drug worth ₹30 lakh, said the Anti-Narcotics Cell. The duo was identified as Riyaz and Sahil. Both aged 20 years. While the former hails from Uttar Pradesh and is trying to pass from class 12 for the past three years, the latter is a tempo driver from Jalna district.

Acting on a tip-off, the cops nabbed the duo from the Minerva Mill compound in Sewree on Friday. Their frisking led to the discovery of 150 gm of MD, said the ANC, adding that they started selling drugs to earn quick money.

