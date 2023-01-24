Mira Bhayandar: Drug peddler held with MD worth ₹19 lakh

Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested a drug peddler after a hot chase in Kashimira. The suspect – Nallasopara resident Faheem Karim Khan, 54 – was found with 98 grams of mephedrone (MD) in his possession. The estimated value of the seized contraband is pegged at Rs19.6 lakh, the police said.

The ANC team, while routinely patrolling the area, spotted a suspicious looking man loitering near the Sagnai Temple in Kashimira. The man tried to flee after spotting the cops but was nabbed after a hot chase. Investigations are on to ascertain the source and destination of the contraband.

