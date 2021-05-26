Mumbai: Men posing as cops trick woman to give her gold jewelry in Powai

Two imposters tricked a 54-year-old woman of her gold bangles, posing as policemen, looking out for her as a number of thefts were taking place in the area on Wednesday morning.

The woman fell prey to the con and was cheated of jewellery valued at ₹2.12 lakh. A case of cheating and impersonation has been recorded at Powai police station.

According to police, the woman, Rukhsana Shaikh, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Andheri (E), was on her way to buy groceries, when she was called out by two unknown motorcycle-borne men. One of the men approached her, while the biker sat on the vehicle, and introduced themselves as policemen. In her statement, Shaikh said that the men informed me that three to four cases of theft had occurred since morning and it was unsafe for her to wear heavy jewellery in public.