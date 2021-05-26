COVID-19: Mumbai reports 1,362 cases, 34 deaths on May 26; total tally crosses 7 lakh mark

With the addition of 1,362 new COVID-19 cases on May 26, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 7,01,266. Now, there are 27,943 active cases in the city.

Mumbai reported 34 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday which pushed its fatality count to 14,742 data released by the city's civic body. 1,021 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday taking the recovery count to 6,56,446.