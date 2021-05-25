COVID-19: Mumbai reports 1,037 cases, 37 deaths on May 25

With the addition of 1,037 new COVID-19 cases on May 25, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,99,904. Now, there are 28,086 active cases in the city.
Mumbai reported 37 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday which pushed its fatality count to 14,708 data released by the city's civic body. 1,427 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday taking the recovery count to 6,55,425.
On Wednesday, 20,990 tests were conducted, as compared to 37,607 on May 1. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests.
On May 2, the testing count dipped to 28,636 similar to that of April 26 when 28,328 samples were collected. Between April 26 till May 3, the test counting rate ranged mostly between 30,000 to 45,000.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)