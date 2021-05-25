COVID-19: Mumbai reports 1,037 cases, 37 deaths on May 25

With the addition of 1,037 new COVID-19 cases on May 25, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,99,904. Now, there are 28,086 active cases in the city.

Mumbai reported 37 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday which pushed its fatality count to 14,708 data released by the city's civic body. 1,427 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday taking the recovery count to 6,55,425.