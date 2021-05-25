Punjab Police books actor Deep Sidhu for violating COVID-19 norms

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu was arrested by Delhi Police in February and April in relation to the violence during the farmers' tractor march against the central government's new farm laws on Republic Day.

Nearly four months after the violence at Red Fort on the Republic Day, Delhi Police has filed a voluminous chargesheet against actor-activist Deep Sidhu and 15 others in connection with the case.

On January 26, protesting farmers clashed with police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort, injuring scores of policemen.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch, which is tasked with investigating the case, filed a 3,224-page-long final report before Metropolitan Magistrate Sahil Monga on May 17 and sought prosecution of 16 accused, including Sidhu.

According to the police, 13 out of 16 accused, including Sidhu, Iqbal Singh and Mohinder Singh Khalsa, are out on bail while other three namely Maninder Singh, Khempreet Singh and Jabarjang Singh are still in judicial custody.

Sidhu is facing charges of rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, dacoity, culpable homicide among various other sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was in jail for over two months and released on bail on April 17.

(With inputs from PTI)