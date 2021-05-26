Mumbai: Two arrested for milk adulteration at Four Bungalows in Andheri

Mumbai: The officials of crime branch unit 10 arrested two men from Andheri (W) on Tuesday, who were involved in packaging and distribution of adulterated milk. Police seized various equipment along with 294 litres of adulterated milk of leading brands. Both accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Food and Safety Standards Act.

According to police, the sleuths of unit 10 had received a tip-off that a milk adulteration racket was underway at Andheri (W), acting on which police laid traps and activated their network of informers. Police learnt that the offence was committed in the Four Bungalows area and raided the premises early morning on Tuesday.

A team led by police inspector Kiran Londhe conducted a raid at 5.30am, wherein the accused were nabbed while they were engaged in packaging the adulterated milk. Police also seized 36 packets of milk of two reputed brands, along with wax candles, test tubes, lighter, stove pin, blade. They also seized 294 litres of adulterated milk, which led to the arrest of the accused men-- Narsimha Bhanuchandra Kotapeli, 46 and Mahesh Yallesh Mandra, 37.