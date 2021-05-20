Mumbai: Man held for assaulting dog with wooden stick in Andheri

MIDC Police arrested a man in his mid-30s on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a dog in the wee hours of Sunday in Andheri (E). The complaint was made by a local resident, who heard a loud cry for help made by the stray dog, who was assaulted by the accused with the help of a wooden stick. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act.

According to police sources, a gym instructor, who had been visiting his grandmother in the MIDC area, was informed by his brother on Wednesday, that a stray dog was assaulted by a man in Shanti Nagar Society in the wee hours of Sunday. When the complainant made some enquiries, he saw that the place where the incident occurred, there was a CCTV camera installed. To confirm the assault, he checked the CCTV camera footage, which had captured the incident.

According to the footage, the accused identified as Manish was seen assaulting a black dog, who was sitting silently, with a wooden stick, given to him by an unidentified person from the window. Acting on this information, the man immediately approached MIDC Police on Thursday and lodged a complaint. Subsequently, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for mischief by killing or maiming cattle (section 429) and common intention (section 34) along with sections of Animal Cruelty Act. The accused, Manish, was immediately arrested and produced before a local magistrate court for further probe.