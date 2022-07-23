Mumbai: Men held for killing neighbour with cricket stump in Dharavi |

In a heinous crime incident, a 26-year-old Dharavi-based man was killed by his neighbour after the latter hit him with a cricket stump out of anger.

The matter came to light when the victim’s other neighbour found the former’s body in a bloody state, identified as Vimalraj Nadar, late at night then took him to the nearby Sion Hospital. Unfortunately, the victim was declared dead upon arrival by the hospital staff.

This neighbour, identified as Anthony Michael, informed the Dharavi Police Station about the incident at around 7 in the morning.

“We got a call early in the morning from this neighbour, who was with the victim’s body at that time at Sion Hospital and narrated the entire situation. He also told us about the suspected killer and his location plus whereabouts,” said senior police inspector Vijay Kandalgaonkar of Dharavi police station.

As per the details mentioned by Michael, the police officials reached the suspected accused’s house. “When we reached his house, his family members told us he (Mallesh Chitkanti, 32) was out of town," said the official. However, footage from the nearby Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras suggested that the accused had not left the house since the incident.

"We decided to search the house and then found that Chitkanti was hiding on the first floor of his one-plus-one house then later arrested him after he confessed his crime," added Kandalgaonkar. This entire act was done by the police within an hour after registering the complaint.

Chitkanti is a delivery boy by profession at a popular e-commerce company. According to the police, Chitkanti and Nadar had frequent fights and in order to take revenge for the same Chitkanti committed the crime.

A case has been registered against Chitkanti for murder and punishment for voluntarily causing hurt among other sections under the Indian Penal Code.