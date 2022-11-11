Mumbai: Mega block on Central Railway's Main and Harbour lines on Nov 13; check details here | File Photo

Central Railway will be operating Mega Block on November 13, Sunday, at suburban stations to carry out maintenance works.

The details of the block are as follows:

Matunga - Mulund Up & Down Fast Lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm

Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be rediverted on Down fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Further these Up fast services will be rediverted on Up fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Panvel- Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

(Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar services not affected)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Goregaon leaving Panvel/Belapur from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Down Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Special train services to remain available

Suburban train services between Belapur/Nerul and Kharkopar will be available during the block period.

Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Special suburban trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.