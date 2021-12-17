Mumbai: 18 hours mega block on Thane-Diva slow corridor on November 19; Central Railway cancels express trains - check list here

Central Railway will operate a special infrastructure block between Thane and Diva for commissioning of Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines and crossovers at Diva (North) for diversion of trains on December 19. The block will be operated from 08.00 am of 19th Dec (Sunday) to 02.00 am of 20th Dec (Monday). The block will be operated on Up and Dn slow lines due to this the train running pattern will be as under:

Suburban Services:

Up slow / semi-fast services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Kalyan from 07.47 hrs to 23.52 hrs will be diverted on Up fast line between Diva and Mulund skipping halt at Mumbra and Kalva; further re-diverted on Up slow line at Mulund station and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule

Down slow/semi-fast services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Mulund at 07.42 hrs to 01.15 hrs (of 20.12.2021) will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Diva stations skipping halt at Kalva and Mumbra; further re-diverted on Down slow line at Diva station and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Suburban services will not be available at Kalva and Mumbra stations during the block period.

Passengers boarding from Kopar and Thakurli stations are advised to board trains from Dombivali and Kalyan respectively.

Railway Administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with Thane and Kalyan-Dombivali Transport Undertakings for the benefit of passengers.

Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on 18.12.2021 (Saturday)

12112 Amravati-Mumbai Express

17611 Nanded-Mumbai Express

11030 Kolhapur-Mumbai Koyna Express

Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on 19.12.2021 (Sunday)

11007 / 11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

12109 /12110 Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express

12071 / 12072 Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express

12123 /12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen

12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express

11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express

17612 Mumbai-Nanded Express

11029 Mumbai-Kolhapur Koyna Express

Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on 20.12.2021(Monday)

11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express

11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express

Short termination / Short origination of Express trains

17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express JCO 18.12.2021 will be short terminated at Pune and

17318 Dadar- Hubballi Express JCO 19.12.2021 will short originate from Pune.

