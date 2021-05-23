Mumbai: Meet the Devrai of Aarey

Amidst the dwindling green cover of Aarey, a family has come forward to save and expand it using a traditional method. The Athalye family has planted 360 native plants or 85 varieties at a patch of land in the Aarey Milk Colony, Goregaon (East), to create devrai (sacred groves).

With the help of well-known Environmentalist Raghunath Maruti Dhole, of Devrai Foundation, Pune, and Sandhya Oak, a Mumbai based actress and environmentalist, the Athalye family created this green cover in the form of a devrai or sacred groves. The team started the work on the project in March 2021 and the plantation is now complete.

The Athalye family has been quietly planting trees in Aarey since 2000. The family's campaign was first started by Vinay Athalye, which has now been passed on to the third generation. Vinay Athalye's son Sandeep, his wife Vardayeeni, and their two children have been actively planting trees and taking care of them till they become full-grown trees.

Sandeep Athalye said, "I wanted to follow a proper system pattern while planting trees. I then started studying Miyawaki and other patterns. I came across devrai and felt this would work better. It is the perfect pattern for a place like Aarey, a place with magical biodiversity."