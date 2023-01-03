Mumbai measles death toll rises to 16

Measles (Representative Image) | NIH Medline Plus

Mumbai: One more death suspected to be caused by measles was reported in Mumbai on Dec 27, after a 3-year-old boy with breathing issues succumbed at a BMC hospital. However, the cause of death is said to be septic shock with anaemia in suspected measles with malnutrition. The death review committee will now scrutinise the report of the boy.

“The patient had a fever and developed a maculopapular rash. However, a few days later, he suffered difficulty in breathing activity due to which he was admitted to a BMC hospital. His condition continued to worsen on Dec 27, despite resuscitative measures, he could not be revived,” said an official.

The total number of measles deaths has now increased to 16, of which eight are confirmed and eight are suspected measles death in Mumbai.

“Of the total 2,60,739 children in the age group of nine months to five years in 78 health posts, 99,861 (38.30%) children were given an additional dose of MR vaccine. Moreover 2,413 (45.59%) of the total 5,293 children in the age group of six months to nine months were given zero doses of MR vaccine,” said an official.