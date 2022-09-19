e-Paper Get App
It cited that Maharashtra Maritime Board in the revised proposal had made substantial changes & thus it needs to apply afresh as per the provisions of CRZ Notification, 2019

Sanjay JogUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: MCZMA delists proposal for amendments to CRZ clearance for construction of passenger jetty at Radio Club | File Photo

In an unprecedented move, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has delisted the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) proposal seeking approval for the amendments to earlier CRZ clearance for the construction of a passenger jetty and ancillary facilities at Radio Club near Gateway of India citing substantial changes to the project. MCZMA has asked the MMB to apply afresh as per the provisions of the CRZ Notification, 2019. 

MMB earlier had recommended a fixed passenger terminal of 110 m x 90 m with temporary booths, recreational facilities like restaurants, shops, seating areas and amenities like toilets. However, MMB in its revised proposal proposed a fixed platform of 80 m x 80 m, a temporary amphitheatre (movable) on 1326.31 sq m. Earlier, MMB had proposed a walkway of 385 m x 6 m but in a revised proposal 356 m x 9.5 m. Further, MMB had earlier proposed 12 floating berths (6 on each side and a boarding area with a central platform of 100 m x 12 m but later changed to a fixed pile jetty instead of a floating jetty with five on each side of 38 m x 7.5 m.

MCZMA, at its meeting held on September 12, said, ‘’The Chief Engineer, MMB presented the proposal. Earlier, the proposal for the construction of a passenger jetty and ancillary facilities at Radio Club near Gateway of India was deliberated in the 93rd meeting held on August 25, 2014. The proposal was recommended to State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA)The CRZ clearance was granted by SEIAA on March 5, 2019.‘

MCZMA said that Now the MMB is seeking an amendment in earlier CRZ clearance due to slight modification in the project layout. However, it noted, ‘’ There are substantial changes proposed in the project by MMB. Hence, it was felt that MMB needs to apply afresh as per the provisions of the CRZ Notification, 2019. Accordingly, it was decided to delist the matter from the MCZMA’s records,’’ he noted.

