Mumbai: Amid ongoing tug of war, Thackeray faction confident about holding Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park | Man of the moment

Even though MMRDA has accepted the Shinde camp’s application filed for holding a Dussehra rally at BKC ground while rejecting the Thackeray faction’s plea, the Thackeray faction is confident that its customary Dussehra rally will take place at Shivaji Park. Thackeray faction has already launched a campaign on social media while urging the Sainiks to turn up in large numbers for the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park on October 5.

MMRDA granted permission to Shinde camp to hold a rally at the plot in BKC which was not reserved. However, it has rejected Shiv Sena’s application cutting that the plot on which it had sought approval was reserved one.

On the other hand, the Shinde camp, which has also applied for Shivaji Park, has claimed that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will address the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. However, BMC has yet to give its approval to any camp for holding the rally at Shivaji Park which is popularly known as Shivtirth. Both the applications are still pending with BMC.

Shiv Sena Mp Arvind Sawant said, ‘’We don't have any group, we are Shiv Sena. An application was made on behalf of the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena to get permission for the BKC grounds. Now I have come to know that MMRDA has given permission to Shinde group to hold a Dussehra rally at BKC ground. If the MMRDA has applied the criteria for the first cum first basis then Shiv Sena is entitled to get the approval from BMC for holding Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park as we have filed the application first.’’

Sawant claimed that Shiv Sena will get the BMC’s permission for holding Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. ‘’Although permission has not yet been given to organize a Dussehra gathering at Shivtirth, neither has it been refused. So, if we are denied permission, we will take the next decision thereafter. We will definitely get permission for Shivtirth,’’ he noted.