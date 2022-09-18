Be a part of FPJ and MNCDF's fight against illegal hoardings in Mumbai

Mumbai: Oblivious to and unfazed by the Hon'ble Bombay High Court's directive in January 2017 to remove illegal hoardings that have been the bane of this Maximum City, illegal hoardings have sprung up in every nook and corner becoming an eye sore.

The court instructed Maharashtra government that the implementation of the provisions of the municipal laws should be made at the level of every ward. The state was also asked to appoint a secretary to monitor and supervise the implementation of court directives.

However, hoardings of political parties and advertisements of commercial brands that dot the streets have become ubiquitous and gone unchecked all across Mumbai.

Just this week, BMC removed 1,700 illegal hoardings in a special 10-day drive.

According to the BMC's data, 28,677 illegal hoardings have been removed across the city in the last year and a half. But it seems like this has hardly scratched the surface, as illegal hoardings have littered our streets like never before.

That’s why, Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF), a citizen welfare & grievance redressal forum and Free Press Journal have joined hands to obliterate this menace in right earnest.

Here is where you, gentle reader don your cap as Citizen Journalist. We are in mission-mode and can make a real difference.

What you can do:

Send us pictures with locations of any illegal hoardings on this form as you go about your daily duties or on your commute. Together we will ensure the uglification of this once-beautiful and clean city comes to an end. The mission is to un-hoard and stop defacing.

Use the hashtag: #StopDefacingMumbai to report.

