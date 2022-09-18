Mumbai: MCZMA defers nod for pedestrian bridge between BKC City park & Dharavi over Mithi river | AFP File Photo

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has deferred its approval for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) proposal to construct a pedestrian bridge on the Mithi river. At its meeting held on September 12, the MCZMA opined that the proposed bridge across the Mithi river over the Mangrove area may adversely impact the thick mangrove vegetation present beneath the proposed bridge. It asked the MMRDA officials about the set of precautions proposed to avoid mangrove degradation. MCZMA uploaded the minutes of its meeting on September 16.

The MCZMA has sought from MMRDA the purpose of the pedestrian suspension bridge on Mithi river and whether the MMRDA has explored other possible connectivity across the Mithi river. MCZMA has sought undertaking from the MMRDA stating the set of precautions proposed to avoid the adverse impact on thick mangrove vegetation present beneath the proposed bridge. Therefore, the matter was deferred for want of these details from the MMRDA.

MMRDA in its presentation said that the retaining wall will come on the fringe area of the 50 m buffer zone without any destruction to mangroves. The bridge is about 530m long and it will connect the BKC City Park and the Dharavi slum area. The total land requirement is 7970 sq m of which 3490 sq m land will be acquired in the BKC City Park side and about 4480 sq m in Mahim Nature Park side.

As per the approved Coastal Zone Management Plan, 2019, the project site falls in CRZ 1 A (mangrove buffer zone), CRZ II, and non CRZ areas. The MMRDA has submitted the environmental impact assessment report.

‘’The MCZMA observed the live google image and observed that the bridge is proposed across Mithi river which has dense mangrove vegetation. On one of the bridges, there is the BKC City Park area and at the other end the Mahim Nature park which is a protected area and two connecting areas appear as scheduled areas without considerable traffic of people and vehicles,’’ it said. Further, the MCZMA asked the MMRDA about the purpose of the bridge and whether other possible connectivity is explored.

According to MCZMA, the MMRDA has submitted that the bridge is a pedestrian bridge which would cut down travel time between Dharavi area and Mahim Nature Park area.