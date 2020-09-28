Mumbai: MCOCA slapped against chain snatchers

Mumbai: The Pant Nagar Police invoked the charges of murder and robbery along with MCOCA with attempt to cause death on chain snatchers who were arrested for snatching chain off a 50-year-old woman on September 6. The woman had fallen during the heist and succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

On September 6, the accused, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle with his accomplice, had snatched a chain off of a 50-year-old woman at around 6.45 am near Nalanda Nagar bus stop. A police patrolling unit present on the spot tried to nab them, but were unsuccessful. A team from Ghatkopar police station was formed and they scrutinised all the CCTV camera footage. Three men were arrested based on technical evidence.

Meanwhile, the woman had sustained a fall during the incident, was grievously injured and succumbed to her injuries on September 15.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the arrested accused had a number of crimes registered against them, and hence Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) charges were slapped against them.