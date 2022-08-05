Mumbai: MBRRB empowered to fulfil home dreams of C1 cessed tenants |

To resolve the issue of transit houses for the residents of cess buildings which were declared dangerous before 2018, the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) have been empowered to allot houses to eligible tenants. Earlier, the MBRRB—the custodian of cess buildings--was only authorised to make arrangements for alternate accommodation for tenants of cess buildings declared C1; meaning dangerous.

The issue of cess buildings also locally known as pagadi buildings persists in south Mumbai, which is lined with such century-old structures which only pay repair tax hence the term cess buildings.

Once these dilapidated structures are officially declared C1, the residents are asked to vacate them. At this moment, steps in the MBRRB which offers transit homes, which are again commonly known as alternate or temporary accommodation.

However, due to lack of transit houses in south Mumbai the residents are offered houses in suburbs. Following which, many deny to shift or have to make their own arrangement. Adding to woes, there is no rental provision for tenants for cess C1 buildings.

Empowered with the new notification, the MBRRB can now directly allot houses to these affected tenants. Hence, vanquishing the worry about the transit housing stock. The promulgation underlines that the MBRRB will allot houses through computerised lottery, which will be called on the first date of every month, to weed out unscrupulous beneficiaries.

An official from the MBRRB said that they are currently developing a software for the purpose of the said lottery houses.

Notably, the notification was issued on June 29, just a day before the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government came to power. So, technically it has been issued by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

When queried if the notification is still valid, the MBRRB official said that they haven't received any information regarding cancellation of the provision.

Also, the redeveloped cess buildings will be handed over to the Mumbai board of MHADA so that they can sell those houses through lottery and the money earned will be given to the MBRRB board. This will solve the problem of 400 sq ft houses, which have been redeveloped but are lying vacant. Therefore, they can be sold out via lottery and revenue can be given to the MBRRB.