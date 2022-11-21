Mumbai: MBMC awaits govt funds to revamp Janjire Dharavi Fort

Janjire Dharavi fort in Uttan near Bhayandar | Photo: File Image

Mira Bhayandar: Nearly two months after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lifted the stay and ordered immediate disbursal of funds amounting Rs10 crore for the complete makeover of the Janjire Dharavi Fort in Uttan, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is still waiting for a positive response from the tourism department.

A delegation led by legislators Pratap Sarnaik, Geeta Jain and MBMC Commissioner Dilip Dhole had met Mr Shinde and procured the approval on Oct 7.

The fort which stands as a testimony to the bravery of Maratha warrior Shrimant Chimaji Peshwa – popularly known as Narveer Chimaji Appa – is waiting to regain its lost glory. The civic administration has chalked out an elaborate plan to give a facelift to the historic fort and develop it into a tourist destination.

Owing to apathy by various government agencies, the protected monument tag eluded the historic fort. Consequently, the fort painted a sorry picture of utter neglect and irresponsible behaviour shown by visitors which led to unhygienic surroundings. However, heritage lovers have been dutifully visiting the fort to conduct 'shram daan' (voluntary service). Their dedication and follow-ups with the local administration emerged as a ray of hope for the legacy of the great Maratha warrior.

An able military commander who played an important role in liberating the western coast of India from Portuguese rule, the crowning glory of Chimaji Appa's career was that he valiantly captured Vasai Fort in an intensely fought battle in 1739. To secure Vasai Fort from sea invasions and to launch attacks in times of war, Appa built a 'burj' (watch tower) kissing the Arabian Sea.

Notably, the MBMC has also made budgetary allocations of Rs3 crore in the current fiscal for proper maintenance of the fort.

QUOTE

The CM had directed the tourism department to disburse the funds at the earliest. I am following up on the issue and hope for fund allocation very soon

– Geeta Jain, local MLA