e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: MBMC awaits govt funds to revamp Janjire Dharavi Fort

Mumbai: MBMC awaits govt funds to revamp Janjire Dharavi Fort

c

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
Janjire Dharavi fort in Uttan near Bhayandar | Photo: File Image
Follow us on

Mira Bhayandar: Nearly two months after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lifted the stay and ordered immediate disbursal of funds amounting Rs10 crore for the complete makeover of the Janjire Dharavi Fort in Uttan, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is still waiting for a positive response from the tourism department.

A delegation led by legislators Pratap Sarnaik, Geeta Jain and MBMC Commissioner Dilip Dhole had met Mr Shinde and procured the approval on Oct 7.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC organises mural painting competition ahead of Swachh Survekshan 2023
article-image

The fort which stands as a testimony to the bravery of Maratha warrior Shrimant Chimaji Peshwa – popularly known as Narveer Chimaji Appa – is waiting to regain its lost glory. The civic administration has chalked out an elaborate plan to give a facelift to the historic fort and develop it into a tourist destination.

Owing to apathy by various government agencies, the protected monument tag eluded the historic fort. Consequently, the fort painted a sorry picture of utter neglect and irresponsible behaviour shown by visitors which led to unhygienic surroundings. However, heritage lovers have been dutifully visiting the fort to conduct 'shram daan' (voluntary service). Their dedication and follow-ups with the local administration emerged as a ray of hope for the legacy of the great Maratha warrior.

An able military commander who played an important role in liberating the western coast of India from Portuguese rule, the crowning glory of Chimaji Appa's career was that he valiantly captured Vasai Fort in an intensely fought battle in 1739. To secure Vasai Fort from sea invasions and to launch attacks in times of war, Appa built a 'burj' (watch tower) kissing the Arabian Sea.

Notably, the MBMC has also made budgetary allocations of Rs3 crore in the current fiscal for proper maintenance of the fort.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: PMC discusses air pollution with students under Majhi Vasundhara Campaign
article-image

An able military commander who played an important role in liberating the western coast of India from Portuguese rule, the crowning glory of Chimaji Appa's career was that he valiantly captured Vasai Fort in an intensely fought battle in 1739. To secure Vasai Fort from sea invasions and to launch attacks in times of war, Appa built a 'burj' (watch tower) kissing the Arabian Sea.

Notably, the MBMC has also made budgetary allocations of Rs3 crore in the current fiscal for proper maintenance of the fort.

Read Also
Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan's young fan breaks security cordon outside Jalsa to meet him; see pics
article-image

QUOTE

The CM had directed the tourism department to disburse the funds at the earliest. I am following up on the issue and hope for fund allocation very soon

– Geeta Jain, local MLA

Read Also
Navi Mumbai college and ISTD explore career prospects in Human Resources through special seminar
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to install air purification centres across city under National Clean Air Programme

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to install air purification centres across city under National Clean Air Programme

Pune l Navle bridge accident: Driver arrested, probe suggests he switched off engine on slope

Pune l Navle bridge accident: Driver arrested, probe suggests he switched off engine on slope

Mumbai updates: Man arrested for molesting minor girl in Chunabhatti area

Mumbai updates: Man arrested for molesting minor girl in Chunabhatti area

Will NCPCR take any action? Congress asks after clip of PM Modi with girl child lauding BJP goes...

Will NCPCR take any action? Congress asks after clip of PM Modi with girl child lauding BJP goes...

Mumbai: Thane man crushed to death after branch of tree hit by excavator falls on car

Mumbai: Thane man crushed to death after branch of tree hit by excavator falls on car