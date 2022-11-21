Navi Mumbai college and ISTD explore career prospects in Human Resources through special seminar

Students and organisers pose after a session | Sourced Photo

Human Capital Club of Bharati Vidyapeeth's Institute of Management Studies and Research (BVIMSR) Navi Mumbai in association with the Indian Society for Training and Development (ISTD), Navi Mumbai, organized a program on “Career Prospects in Human Resources” on November 19, 2022.

The program was inaugurated by Daniel Kurien, National Vice President, ISTD while Neel Ramesh, Chairman, ISTD, Navi Mumbai introduced the participants to ISTD, its features, membership, its niche diploma program in Training and Development, along with other various academic, corporate and social initiatives of ISTD.

Nikhil Gadgil, an HR Professional who was a keynote speaker at the event informed students about various career opportunities in Human Resources and choosing Human Resources as a career. He touched on various relevant aspects to be considered while choosing the same and its demand in the industry.

Dr. Kuldeep Bhalerao, Vice Chairman, ISTD, Navi Mumbai has expressed his special thanks to Kurien Daniel, National Vice President- of ISTD, Dr. D.Y. Patil, National Council Member, ISTD, Dr. Anjali Kalse, Director, BVIMSR, Navi Mumbai, Neel Ramesh, Chairperson, Philip Kassey, Secretary, ISTD, NM, managing committee members of ISTD Navi Mumbai Chapter and Human Capital Club members for their wholehearted support in making this program successful.