Navi Mumbai: Processors from computer stolen at Koparkhairane ward of NMMC

Navi Mumbai: The Koparkhairane police registered a case of theft against an unidentified person after the processors of three desktops were stolen at the Koparkhairane ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The three processors worth Rs 60,000 were stolen on two occasions.

Ganesh Aghav, an official from the administrative department of Koparkhairane ward registered a complaint on November 12 after he came to know that processors were missing from office computers. The first instance of missing processors was noticed on November 7 afternoon. Initially, they thought that someone from the office had stolen it. However, after two days, they found that one more processor was missing from another computer.

CCTV footage reveals on both occasions the culprit was the same

“The missing of processors from three computers in a week raised suspicion and they checked the CCTV footage of the office,” said a police official from Koparkhairane police station. He added that in the CCTV footage, they found that on November 5, around 2.37 pm, processors of two computers were stolen from the engineering department. And, on November 9, one more processor was stolen around 3.30 pm on the property department computer.

In the CCTV footage, a man around 25 to 30 years old was seen stealing processors from the computers on both days.

Koparkhairane police registered a case against an unidentified person under section 380 of IPC and started the investigation.

“Since data is not stored in processors, the theft does not seem committed for information,” said an official from Koparkhairane police station. However, he added that they are investigating from all angles.

