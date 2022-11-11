Indore: Two held with stolen goods worth Rs 4L

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were arrested on Thursday in connection with a theft in a locked house in the Chandan Nagar area. Stolen goods worth Rs 4 lakh were recovered from them.
According to the police, the theft happened in the house of Girish Betav in Scheme No. 71 on October 26. The police registered a case against unidentified persons and launched a search for them. The police checked the CCTVs installed at various locations and managed to catch two persons, named Ritesh Verma and Dinesh Soni, of the Dwarkapuri area. During a search, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh were recovered from them.
The accused allegedly confessed to committing the theft in the house of the complainant and are being questioned about other such crimes.
