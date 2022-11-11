e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Two held with stolen goods worth Rs 4L

Indore: Two held with stolen goods worth Rs 4L

The accused allegedly confessed to committing the theft in the house of the complainant and are being questioned about other such crimes

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 01:03 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were arrested on Thursday in connection with a theft in a locked house in the Chandan Nagar area. Stolen goods worth Rs 4 lakh were recovered from them.

According to the police, the theft happened in the house of Girish Betav in Scheme No. 71 on October 26. The police registered a case against unidentified persons and launched a search for them. The police checked the CCTVs installed at various locations and managed to catch two persons, named Ritesh Verma and Dinesh Soni, of the Dwarkapuri area. During a search, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh were recovered from them.

The accused allegedly confessed to committing the theft in the house of the complainant and are being questioned about other such crimes.

Read Also
Indore: Founders and CEOs of Cos to be honoured on Nov 11
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Night temp drops 3°C in 24 hours, fluctuations to continue for 2 days

Indore: Night temp drops 3°C in 24 hours, fluctuations to continue for 2 days

Indore: RTO in slumber as dealers release vehicles sans HSRP

Indore: RTO in slumber as dealers release vehicles sans HSRP

Indore: Man arrested for attempting unnatural act with 9-yr-old

Indore: Man arrested for attempting unnatural act with 9-yr-old

Indore: Two held with stolen goods worth Rs 4L

Indore: Two held with stolen goods worth Rs 4L

Indore: Teacher-student rift appears over football team selection

Indore: Teacher-student rift appears over football team selection