Indore: Founders and CEOs of Cos to be honoured on Nov 11

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To honour founders and CEOs of companies that have contributed to giving impetus to the growth of Madhya Pradesh an award programme, Pride of MP will be organised on November 11.

Founders and CEOs of IT, ITES, BPO and KPO companies from across the state would participate in the programme organised by Invest Indore and Sansad Seva Sankalp.

The top 25 founders and CEOs of companies that have brought laurels to the state will be honoured by the Union Minister for Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, Rajiv Chandrashekhar.

Apart from these, the founders and CEOs of other 50 fastest-growing companies will also be honoured. The union minister will also address the founders and CEOs of the companies in the one-day function to be held at the Brilliant Convention Center.

MP Shankar Lalwani said that Indore has the best environment to start a business and companies are easily getting the benefits of all schemes of the central and state governments. We are constantly working to improve the working ecosystem and are being successful, he said. As a result of this, renowned companies from across the world have come to the city.

"In a few years, two thousand startups have come up in the state, out of which more than 700 startups have come up in Indore," said MP Lalwani.

The secretary, Invest Indore, Sawan Laddha said, "Indore is in the focus of the entrepreneurs of the country and the world. A large number of IT, BPO and startups are coming up. The main reason for this is that there is a good ecosystem for doing business here. There is land, water, electricity, education, medical and good youth, which is of utmost importance for companies," he said.