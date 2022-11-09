Indore: 'Stop praising the guilty of 1984 riots', irked singer Manpreet Singh on Kamal Nath being honoured at Sikh event; watch video

MP Congress president Kamal Nath | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy erupted on former chief minister Kamal Nath’s visit to the Khalsa College, Indore on Tuesday. While the congress leader was received with much honour by the officials of Guru Singh Sabha, controversy erupted after he left the event and kirtan singer Manpreet Singh Kanpuri objected to him being invited.

In a viral video, the singer can be seen saying, “Stop praising the one who is guilty of 1984 riots and destroyed sikh houses.”

Kamal Nath was at the Khalsa College to attend a ‘Kirtan’ program organised on the occasion of the 553rd Prakash Parv. The Sabha’s secretary, Raja Gandhi, welcomed Kamal Nath by honouring him with a ‘siropa’.

Later, Manpreet Singh, who is a famous kirtan singer from Punjab expressed his displeasure and said, “Have some shame Gandhi! You are honouring the person at the behest of whose orders thousands of sikhs were killed, shops were burnt, our sisters and mothers were dishonoured in 1984.”

Singh did not stop here and vowed to never come to Indore. Trying to stop the situation from escalating, Gandhi can be seen in the video saying, “If I am wrong, I am ready to face the outcome; but if you are wrong then you will.”

MP Congress president, Kamal Nath was in the city on Tuesday to meet the party workers and activists regarding preparations of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is likely to enter the city on November 27.

On the other hand, Guru Singh Sabha president (in charge), Danveer Singh Chhabra said that Singh was angry because Kamal Nath was a few minutes late at the venue due to which, the event started late. When asked about the videos that surfaced on social media, Chhabra said, “Singh’s displeasure was over Kamal Nath being honoured with ‘siropa’, when he should have been given a memento. The ‘siropa’ is given only to the members of the sikh community.” He further added that whatever can be seen and heard in the video are the singer’s personal views.

Commenting on the incident, Home minister Narottam Mishra said, "Today is the Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who dedicated his life to the protection of Hinduism. Whatever happened at the Khalsa College is really sad and shameful . Something similar on the lines of demons hindering the yajnas of sages has happened today. What else can be expected from the 1984 riots accused?”