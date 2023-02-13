Mumbai: Minor boy killed as massive fire breaks out in Malad slums

Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in shanties in Malad; watch video | Screengrab

A Level 2 fire broke out in a slum in the Kurar Village of Malad on Monday. Several fire tenders are present at the spot.

The fire was reported at around 11 am today. As per reports, a 12-year-old boy has died in the incident.

(more details awaited)

A fire broke out in 15-20 shanties in Kurar Village in #Malad area of #Mumbai; fire tenders rushed to the spot. No injuries reported#Mumbai #Fire

🎥: Indrajeet Chaubey pic.twitter.com/XID1jWXxD4 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 13, 2023

#Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in shanties in the #Malad area of #Mumbai. Fire tenders present at the spot. Reports @kotakyesha pic.twitter.com/1xEMu3Xreb — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay07) February 13, 2023

