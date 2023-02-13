Mumbai: Minor boy killed as massive fire breaks out in Malad slums

A Level 2 fire broke out in a slum in the Kurar Village of Malad on Monday. Several fire tenders are present at the spot.
The fire was reported at around 11 am today. As per reports, a 12-year-old boy has died in the incident.
(more details awaited)
