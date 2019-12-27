Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at godown in Aashapura Compound, Kurla

Mumbai: A Level IV fire broke out in Aashapura Compound on Khairani road in Kurla on Friday. According to the fire department, nine fire engines have been sent to the spot for firefighting operations.
According to the fire department, the fire is confined to 35 godowns in the compound where various chemicals were stored.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)