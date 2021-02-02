Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at film studio near Inorbit Mall in Malad

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out on Tuesday (February 2) at a film studio in Goregaon's Bangur Nagar area. Sources said that the fire broke out at the film setup in open ground behind the Inorbit Mall in Malad.
According to the latest updates, the fire brigade and emergency services personnel are in the area attempting to douse the flame. The fire has been categorized as 'Level-2'.
The incident was reported at around 4:37 PM on this day by the C.P. Control.
No casualty or injuries have been reported yet.
This is a developing story. Further details are to be updated.