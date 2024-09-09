Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out After AC Unit Blast At Kyma Hotel In BKC; 1 Dead, 1 Critical

Mumbai Fire Tragedy: 1 Dead, 1 Critical After AC Unit Blast At Kyma Hotel In BKC | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A fire incident at Kyma Hotel in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) claimed the life of a 50-year-old man and left another critically injured. The tragic incident occurred on September 5, 2024, at 3:15 am, when a blast in the outdoor air conditioner unit during repair work led to the fire, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The fire took place at the Corporate Building (Ground + 20 floors) in 1 G Block, BKC, Bandra East. The explosion happened on the 2nd floor podium of Kyma Hotel, where technicians were conducting maintenance on the air conditioning unit. The incident was reported to authorities by Kurla Bhabha Hospital. On Sunday one of the patients was declared dead.

An Assistant Police Inspector Varsha Ghogare from the BKC Police Station, confirmed that two workers were severely burned as a result of the blast. Sujit Pal, 33, sustained 80% burns and is currently in critical condition. Taranath, 50, who suffered 70% burns, was declared dead at 11:15 am on September 8 by Dr. Sadiwala at KLS Hospital.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but initial reports suggested the blast was linked to repair work on the air conditioning system.

Officials emphasised the severity of the injuries, with updates from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of KLS Hospital confirming the critical condition of Sujit Pal.