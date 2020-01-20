Mumbai Marathon 2020: Puppy love

Four friends — Prarthna Chabria, Paree Rohera, Farrah Patel and Jispa Doshi — were dressed up like puppies at the Tata Mumbai Marathon.
These young girls are from 11th grade. But their association with the NGO that works towards saving animals, In Defense of Animals (IDA), started about three years back.
“This year we decided to go a step ahead and participate in the Mumbai Marathon to create more awareness around the cause.”
Either in their homes or in their vicinity, they have pets who they have been taking care of. These teenagers have been able to raise more than Rs one lakh in the last three years for this cause by baking cookies, muffin etc and selling them.
