Mumbai Marathon 2020: 83 just a number for Ajit Singh

For the 83-year-old runner, Ajit Singh Sindher, age is just a number. Nothing seems to slow him down unless it is uneven roads and pavements (while participating in the marathon). Like many other participants, Sindher was not just looking at completing the run but also finishing it well within three hours.
Singh said, “I was attempting to complete my half marathon within three hours but it went to three hours and 10 minutes. I have been practising for that for sometime.” Delhi-based Singh has participated in the Mumbai Marathon in the past as well.
But he is regular participant in all marathons that are held in Delhi. When asked about the difference between Mumbai and Delhi marathon, former officer of Delhi Transport Corporation said, “I enjoy both.
But in case of Mumbai, the tracks at some places were much of a climb and uneven. This slowed me down. In Delhi, the roads are somewhat straight.”
Singh has been participating in all these marathons without any professional help, despite the fact that he has three sons who are also active athletes.
“I hail from a family that is actively involved in sports from running to hockey,” revealed Singh. He also said that his granddaughter is also active in sports.
