Mumbai Marathon 2020: 83 just a number for Ajit Singh

But he is regular participant in all marathons that are held in Delhi. When asked about the difference between Mumbai and Delhi marathon, former officer of Delhi Transport Corporation said, “I enjoy both.

But in case of Mumbai, the tracks at some places were much of a climb and uneven. This slowed me down. In Delhi, the roads are somewhat straight.”

Singh has been participating in all these marathons without any professional help, despite the fact that he has three sons who are also active athletes.

“I hail from a family that is actively involved in sports from running to hockey,” revealed Singh. He also said that his granddaughter is also active in sports.