Mumbai: Manora MLA hostel redevelopment bhoomi pujan on cards |

The bhoomipujan of Manora MLA hostel redevelopment project is on cards, a state government official told The FPJ. He further stressed that the work order was targeted to be handed over by August this year so it will be done soon.

According to the official, a request for proposal (RFP) was floated after three companies were qualified for the bidding process. “The response to the RFP has been obtained. Now, to open those bids an approval from the high power committee (HPC) is required. A proposal regarding the same has been sent,” he explained.

The hostel redevelopment project is closely monitored by the HPC, which is led by legislative council chairman and legislative assembly speaker. The FPJ had reported that renowned companies--TATA, L&T and Shapoorji Pallonji--have been qualified to bid for the project.

Meanwhile, the official added that the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) maps have been submitted with revised proposal of floor space index (FSI) to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for approval as it's the approval authority in Cuffe Parade.

Last year, the central government issued revised CRZ notification paving the way for increased FSI for projects that were unable to use full FSI due to the restrictions. With CRZ permission, the proposed hostel redevelopment plan has been made as per the 5.4 FSI.