 Mumbai: Man Uses Boy To Post Hoax Threats To Cops, On The Run
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man Uses Boy To Post Hoax Threats To Cops, On The Run

Mumbai: Man Uses Boy To Post Hoax Threats To Cops, On The Run

The threats ranged from plotting riots in the city to communal rifts.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image/ Twitter

Mumbai: The Bhoiwada police detained a 15-year-old boy for posting hoax threats purportedly issued by members of banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). After establishing the fake nature of the threats, the boy was handed over to his parents.

The threats ranged from plotting riots in the city to communal rifts. Some messages also mentioned temples, mosques and churches being the PFI targets. The unknown accused also used the boy to post letters wherein the police were falsely informed that PFI members have come to the city from Jammu and Kashmir to carry out attacks after training.

After a thorough probe, the police found that the letters were being posted from Chembur. CCTVs around post-offices were checked and a minor was detained. On interrogation, he said a person had asked him to post the letters. Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched for the accused.

Read Also
Mumbai Police Receives Threat Call; '2 Pakistanis Will Blow Up Taj Hotel,' Says Drunk Man; Probe On
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: AMAB Demands To Scrap Wet Lease System And Restore BEST's Public Buses

Mumbai: AMAB Demands To Scrap Wet Lease System And Restore BEST's Public Buses

Mumbai: Man Uses Boy To Post Hoax Threats To Cops, On The Run

Mumbai: Man Uses Boy To Post Hoax Threats To Cops, On The Run

Maharashtra: NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar Left With Few MLAs As EC Reply Reveals Magnitude Of Party's...

Maharashtra: NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar Left With Few MLAs As EC Reply Reveals Magnitude Of Party's...

Mumbai News: Bio-Toilet Plan For Beaches Shelved, Now Only Mobile Toilets

Mumbai News: Bio-Toilet Plan For Beaches Shelved, Now Only Mobile Toilets

Mumbai News: Man Suffers Quadriplegia In Dahi Handi Accident

Mumbai News: Man Suffers Quadriplegia In Dahi Handi Accident