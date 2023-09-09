Mumbai: Man Uses Boy To Post Hoax Threats To Cops, On The Run

Representative Image/ Twitter

Mumbai: The Bhoiwada police detained a 15-year-old boy for posting hoax threats purportedly issued by members of banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). After establishing the fake nature of the threats, the boy was handed over to his parents.

The threats ranged from plotting riots in the city to communal rifts. Some messages also mentioned temples, mosques and churches being the PFI targets. The unknown accused also used the boy to post letters wherein the police were falsely informed that PFI members have come to the city from Jammu and Kashmir to carry out attacks after training.

After a thorough probe, the police found that the letters were being posted from Chembur. CCTVs around post-offices were checked and a minor was detained. On interrogation, he said a person had asked him to post the letters. Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched for the accused.

