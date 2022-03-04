Mumbai: Man slits neighbour's throat over petty squabble in Dahisar; held

The Dahisar Police have arrested a man for attempt to murder charges after he slit another man's throat on March 2, when the victim was eating his dinner inside a parked auto rickshaw.

The victim, Mahendra Babar, 26, sustained injuries and is recuperating in a civic-run hospital in Kandivali.

According to the victim's statement, on March 2, at around 11pm, Babar, a labourer, had brought dinner from a local food joint and was sitting inside an autorickshaw parked outside his Chawl in Dahisar.

All of a sudden, Babar's neighbour, Rizwan Shaikh, who has had problems with everyone in the vicinity, purposely pushed the complainant's plate, following which the food ended up on the ground.

Babar intercepted Shaikh and questioned him for the deed, following which the accused hurled abuses at the victim and later attacked him with a sharp weapon, slitting his throat. Soon after the attack, Babar started bleeding profusely, and Shaikh fled from the spot. The locals who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the police and rushed Babar to the hospital, where he is being treated for the injuries.

Subsequently, a case of attempt to murder and intentional insult was registered against Shaikh, where in he was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was later nabbed from Dahisar and placed under arrest on Thursday. Shaikh was produced before a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody for further investigation.

