Mumbai's Dadar Police have registered a case against one Sandeep Raut for duping 11 people on the pretext of providing them govt jobs in the electricity department by posing as the nephew of Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: RPI offers protection to mosque at Turbhe store

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 09:43 AM IST