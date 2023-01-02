e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man molests 12-year-old girl during New Year celebrations at city hotel; booked

Mumbai: Man molests 12-year-old girl during New Year celebrations at city hotel; booked

The girl had come to the hotel with her parents on New Year's Eve and the 29-year-old accused was also present there; both her and the accused were on the dance floor around 3 am on Sunday, when the latter allegedly touched her inappropriately.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man molests 12-year-old girl during New Year celebrations at city hotel; booked | PTI
Follow us on

Mumbai: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a man during new year celebrations at a five-star hotel in suburban Juhu here, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the girl had come to the hotel with her parents on New Year's Eve and the 29-year-old accused was also present there.

The girl and the accused were on the dance floor around 3 am on Sunday, when the latter allegedly touched her inappropriately, an official said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Man arrested from Bihar for molesting 13-year-old girl in Goregaon area, case filed under...
article-image

The girl informed her parents about it and the hotel staff was alerted. The accused was nabbed even as he tried to flee the scene, he said.

Based on a complaint, a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO) has been registered against the accused, the official added.

Recently, Dindoshi police arrested a man named Ram Sagar Paswan from Madhubani in Bihar for molesting a 13-year-old girl in Goregaon.

A case filed under POCSO Act and accused sent to 14-day judicial custody, said Dindoshi Police.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Man molests 12-year-old girl during New Year celebrations at city hotel; booked

Mumbai: Man molests 12-year-old girl during New Year celebrations at city hotel; booked

Mumbai: Central railways record breakthrough loading figures from April to December 2022

Mumbai: Central railways record breakthrough loading figures from April to December 2022

Mumbai updates: Resident doctors across Maharashtra begin their strike

Mumbai updates: Resident doctors across Maharashtra begin their strike

Mumbai cops arrest Kolkata man for sending threat mail to Bandra church

Mumbai cops arrest Kolkata man for sending threat mail to Bandra church

Savitri rally to be held in Thane on Tuesday for the first time

Savitri rally to be held in Thane on Tuesday for the first time