Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting 13-year-old girl in Goregaon area, case filed under POCSO Act | PTI

Mumbai: The Dindoshi police have arrested a man named Ram Sagar Paswan from Bihar's Madhubani district for molesting a 13-year-old girl in Goregaon area of Mumbai.

As per the Dindoshi Police, a case has been registered under POCSO Act and the accused has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

