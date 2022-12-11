e-Paper Get App
Teacher sexually assaults student in Gurugram, booked under POCSO

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Gurugram: A government school teacher was booked under the POCSO act for allegedly sexually assaulting a student, police said.

According to the complaint filed by a 15-year-old student, the teacher touched her inappropriately, twice.

The student said she ignored the teacher's advances the first time, but when after some days, the teacher stopped her in the classroom and touched her again, she informed her parents, who moved to the police.

An FIR has been registered against the teacher under Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act at Sector 9 police station. A senior police officer said they are verifying the facts.

Further probe is underway and action will be taken as per the law, he added.

