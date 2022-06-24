Mumbai: Man loses Rs 2.85L to cyber-fraudsters offering wealth growth

Photo: Representative Image

A 28-year-old man who works in a petroleum company in Dubai lost Rs 2.85 lakh to a cyber-fraudster. The victim had received a WhatsApp message from an unknown woman, who gave him a lucrative deal of increasing his money. The victim was asked to make some payments through a link after which he would get back an increased amount. Initially, the victim got money as promised, but then he ended up paying Rs 2.85 lakh to the fraudster in just a span of five days. When the victim did not get his money, he approached the police and lodged a complaint.

According to the Goregaon police in Raigad, the complainant is a resident of Mangaon. The victim works in a petroleum company in Dubai and visits home once a year.

As per the victim, he had Rs 3 lakh in his bank account. The victim had received a message on WhatsApp from a woman who identified herself as Priyanshi Sharma and enquired with the victim if he was interested in growing his wealth.

On June 01, the victim received a link on his phone after clicking the link, a registration form opened and the victim registered his details on the said form.

"The victim was asked to pay Rs 500 through the link. The victim followed the instructions and soon he got Rs 650 in his bank account. The victim then made a transaction of Rs 5,000 and got Rs 7,500 in return. The victim then made 15 transactions of Rs 2.85 lakh, but he never got returns for the said transactions. The victim tried contacting Sharma but when he did not receive any response, he then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter," said a police officer.

A case has been registered on charges of acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property and computer-related offences.

