CBI books DHFL directors Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan for allegedly defrauding 17 banks of 34,615 crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation today booked Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) and its Directors Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan and others for allegedly defrauding 17 banks to a tune of 34,615 crore.

This is reportedly the biggest bank fraud case ever registered by the CBI, earlier, ABG Shipyard was booked for defrauding 23,000 crore.

The Wadhawan brothers are in judicial custody since 2020 after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Yes Bank alleged fraud case.

The DHFL promoters are accused of financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The brothers are accused in CBI FIR pertaining to alleged swindling of money by YES Bank former CEO Rana Kapoor and others.



