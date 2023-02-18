Mumbai: Man held with live cartridge at airport

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man held with live cartridge at airport

Vishal SinghUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
FPJ
Mumbai: The Sahar police on Friday arrested a 48-year-old man for trying to carry a live cartridge on a Mumbai-Patna flight. 

The passenger, Lallan Shah, has been booked under the Arms Act. 

Shah had flown to Mumbai from Dubai on Friday morning and was to take the connecting flight. On checking his bag in the scanning machine, junior security officer Kaustubh Sawant found the cartridge and informed the police. Shah couldn’t give convincing replies to questions posed. He said he had gone to a firing range in Dubai and kept the cartridge in his pocket. 

However, Shah didn’t possess any arms license. 

article-image

