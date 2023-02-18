Mumbai: Man held with live cartridge at airport

FPJ

Mumbai: The Sahar police on Friday arrested a 48-year-old man for trying to carry a live cartridge on a Mumbai-Patna flight.

The passenger, Lallan Shah, has been booked under the Arms Act.

Shah had flown to Mumbai from Dubai on Friday morning and was to take the connecting flight. On checking his bag in the scanning machine, junior security officer Kaustubh Sawant found the cartridge and informed the police. Shah couldn’t give convincing replies to questions posed. He said he had gone to a firing range in Dubai and kept the cartridge in his pocket.

However, Shah didn’t possess any arms license.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)