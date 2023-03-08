Mumbai: Man held for flying in with heroin worth ₹ 53 crore | FPJ

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials on Tuesday arrested a passenger travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai for allegedly attempting to smuggle 7.6kg of heroin, valued at Rs53 crore.

According to DRI sources, based on certain intelligence that a narcotic substance is being smuggled into India by an Indian passenger flying in from Addis Ababa, surveillance was mounted by a team of officers from DRI at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI).

“The suspect was intercepted on Tuesday morning and a thorough search resulted in recovery of 7.6kg of an off-white powder, ingeniously concealed in the false cavities made inside the trolley bag carried by the suspect,” a DRI source said, adding that the substance tested positive for heroin.

The passenger was put under arrest, produced before court and remanded to DRI custody till March 10.