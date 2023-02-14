Mumbai: Man dies by suicide outside Kurla railway station

Kurla railway station | Kamal Mishra

Mumbai: A 25-year-old labourer died by suicide on Tuesday morning near a ticket counter outside Kurla railway station. The police were alerted by bystanders who found the man hanging by a rope behind the ticket counter building.

The deceased, Lakshmi Chaitram Yadav, was a resident of Masturi village in Chhattisgarh. The victim didn’t leave behind a suicide note but wrote ‘Sorry Yadav ji’ on his palm with red pen. His brother Raju, who was traced by the police, said Lakshmi had been missing since Sunday morning but he didn’t lodge a complaint as he hoped for his return.

