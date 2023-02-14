e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man dies by suicide outside Kurla railway station

Mumbai: Man dies by suicide outside Kurla railway station

The deceased, Lakshmi Chaitram Yadav, was a resident of Masturi village in Chhattisgarh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Kurla railway station | Kamal Mishra
Mumbai: A 25-year-old labourer died by suicide on Tuesday morning near a ticket counter outside Kurla railway station. The police were alerted by bystanders who found the man hanging by a rope behind the ticket counter building.

The deceased, Lakshmi Chaitram Yadav, was a resident of Masturi village in Chhattisgarh. The victim didn’t leave behind a suicide note but wrote ‘Sorry Yadav ji’ on his palm with red pen. His brother Raju, who was traced by the police, said Lakshmi had been missing since Sunday morning but he didn’t lodge a complaint as he hoped for his return.

article-image

