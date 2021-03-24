Mumbai: Man decapitated on train; headless body found on tracks

A man's head was found in a train compartment at a railway yard in Ambernath, while his body was retrieved from the tracks near Ulhasnagar railway station in Thane district on Wednesday, an official said.

The head was first found by the railway staff post- midnight at the Ambernath railway yard, the official said.

The matter was reported to the railway police who carried out a search and a headless body was found on the tracks at 7.30 am near Ulhasnagar railway station, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Hitendra Rajbhar, who had boarded a local train at around 12.20 am, and while standing on the footboard, he hit a pole and was decapitated, the official said.

The victim's head fell in the compartment, while his body fell on the tracks, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard.